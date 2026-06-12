Indore High Court Sentences Two To Life Imprisonment For 2017 Mehndi Kund Double Murder

Indore Court Sentences Two To Life Imprisonment For 2017 Mehndi Kund Double Murder | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly nine years after a couple was thrown into a 200-foot-deep gorge and murdered near Indore's Mehndi Kund, the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench has upheld the conviction of the main accused and sentenced him and his accomplice to life imprisonment on Friday.

On November 6, 2017, 20-year-old Himanshu and his friend Shreya went to visit Mehndi Kund on a scooter. When they suddenly went missing, their families began searching for them but found no leads. A missing person report was filed a few days later.

Mystery of the murder solved after six months

About six months after the incident, Balram, who had been arrested in a theft case, fell into police custody. While in jail, a dispute arose between him and another accused over who was to blame, leading to the case being unravelled.

During interrogation, he confessed to the Mehndi Kund double murder. When the police visited the location he described, they discovered the skeletons of the couple.

Thrown into a 200-foot-deep gorge

The investigation revealed that the accused had lured the couple with the promise of taking them to a better location. They took them to the Badiya forest near Nakodi Kund, where they intimidated and assaulted them.

They robbed the couple of ₹5,200, as well as items including an Aadhaar card and a gold chain. Afterwards, they pushed the couple into a gorge approximately 200 feet deep.

To ensure they did not survive, the accused climbed down and crushed their heads with large stones, resulting in their deaths.

Court finds them guilty

Based on the evidence presented, witness statements, and circumstantial proof during the trial, the court found Balram guilty. The court sentenced both of them to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine.

Two of the accused were minors, so their hearing took place in the Juvenile Justice Board. One accused is still absconding