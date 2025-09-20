Team Of Around 100 People Searches For Rats In Indore's MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of Swacchata Pakhwada the team responsible for for cleanliness at the MY Hospital premises having around 100 members, went on search of rats and filled rat burrows with mud and destroyed them so that the rat population can be controlled and rats can be removed from MY premises.

The initiative is aimed at eliminating unhygienic conditions that can cause infections, ensuring a safer and healthier environment for patients and staff.

In order to use the available manpower judiciously, after the rat bite incident, the newly appointed MY Hospital’s joint director and superintendent Basant Nigwal has assigned Dr Rohit Baderia, Medical Officer at Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital additional responsibility as assistant superintendent of the hospital.

Along with his current duties, Baderia will also oversee medical compensation, Assembly building (MY Hospital/New Chest Ward/OPD/Ayushmati), as well as management of generators and water supply.

In addition, special health camps are being organised at the OPD building under the theme “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar”, benefiting thousands of patients. Blood donation camps are also being held as part of the campaign, with MY Hospital’s mobile blood collection unit actively making contributions.