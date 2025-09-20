 Team Of Around 100 People Searches For Rats In Indore's MY Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreTeam Of Around 100 People Searches For Rats In Indore's MY Hospital

Team Of Around 100 People Searches For Rats In Indore's MY Hospital

On the second day of Swacchata Pakhwada the team responsible for for cleanliness at the MY Hospital premises having around 100 members, went on search of rats

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:40 AM IST
article-image
Team Of Around 100 People Searches For Rats In Indore's MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of Swacchata Pakhwada the team responsible for for cleanliness at the MY Hospital premises having around 100 members, went on search of rats and filled rat burrows with mud and destroyed them so that the rat population can be controlled and rats can be removed from MY premises.

The initiative is aimed at eliminating unhygienic conditions that can cause infections, ensuring a safer and healthier environment for patients and staff.

Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Suspends Sabalgarh SDM For Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Woman Over Phone
article-image

In order to use the available manpower judiciously, after the rat bite incident, the newly appointed MY Hospital’s joint director and superintendent Basant Nigwal has assigned Dr Rohit Baderia, Medical Officer at Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital additional responsibility as assistant superintendent of the hospital.

Along with his current duties, Baderia will also oversee medical compensation, Assembly building (MY Hospital/New Chest Ward/OPD/Ayushmati), as well as management of generators and water supply.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station
Navi Mumbai News: 2 Arrested With MD Drugs Worth ₹72 Lakh Near Ghansoli Railway Station
UP To Host Village-Level Job Fairs For First Time, Starting September in Meerut Division
UP To Host Village-Level Job Fairs For First Time, Starting September in Meerut Division
Lucknow Land Scam: FIR Against 5 Former LDA Officials, Including Aparna Yadav’s Mother
Lucknow Land Scam: FIR Against 5 Former LDA Officials, Including Aparna Yadav’s Mother
'Akhilesh Has No Future Till 2047': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
'Akhilesh Has No Future Till 2047': UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

In addition, special health camps are being organised at the OPD building under the theme “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Pariwar”, benefiting thousands of patients. Blood donation camps are also being held as part of the campaign, with MY Hospital’s mobile blood collection unit actively making contributions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Team Of Around 100 People Searches For Rats In Indore's MY Hospital

Team Of Around 100 People Searches For Rats In Indore's MY Hospital

Indore's SAIMS Takes A Big Stride In Healthcare Innovation

Indore's SAIMS Takes A Big Stride In Healthcare Innovation

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Poachers Elusive, Forest Officials Grapple With Unsolved Cases

Madhya Pradesh: Tiger Poachers Elusive, Forest Officials Grapple With Unsolved Cases

Indore: BJP Leader Opens Front Against MLA Ramesh Mendola, Alleges Threat To Life

Indore: BJP Leader Opens Front Against MLA Ramesh Mendola, Alleges Threat To Life

JAYS Demands Stringent Action Against BJP Leader Accused Of Assaulting Woman Constable In MP's...

JAYS Demands Stringent Action Against BJP Leader Accused Of Assaulting Woman Constable In MP's...