Teachers Express Frustration Over Bureaucratic Delays In Dhar; Submit Memorandum

Members of Higher Secondary Teachers Association submitting memorandum | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The district unit of the Higher Secondary Teachers Association, led by executive district president Kamal Kishore Jat, handed over a memorandum to MLA Neena Verma.

The memorandum emphasised that the confidential character reports of all higher secondary teachers in the Dhar district have been pending collection from various development blocks.

These reports are crucial for the teachers to be included in state government schemes that offer benefits based on years of service, specifically the 10-year, 20-year and 24-year promotion pay scales.

Unfortunately, due to delays in processing these reports, the teachers have not been able to access these benefits, which their counterparts in other divisions of Madhya Pradesh have been receiving since the 2022-23 academic session.

The memorandum urged MLA to take immediate action to ensure that the pending reports are processed and that the higher secondary teachers receive the benefits they are entitled to.

The teachers expressed their frustration over the bureaucratic delays, stating that their reports have been "gathering dust" in the Tribal Affairs Department for years, hindering their professional recognition. Dhar block president Neeta Sharma and general secretary Shalini Dubey were present.