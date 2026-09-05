Teachers’ Day In MP’s Dhar: 208 Retired Educators, 13 Achievers Felicitated At Grand Ceremony | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The District Teachers' Felicitation Ceremony Committee honoured 208 retired educators and 13 achievers at Shraddha Garden on Teachers' Day.

Keynote speaker Dr Swati Tiwari, collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and SP Sachin Sharma attended with Baban Agrawal, Ramnarayan Dhakad, Narayan Kuber Joshi, Suresh Goyal and B Santosh.

Spokesperson Ashish Goyal said the committee has honoured around 6,000 retired teachers in 43 years. Sureshchandra Goyal said this year's honorees retired between Sep 1, 2025, and Aug 31, 2026.

The 13 achievers honoured were Babanlal Agarwal 'Mamaji', Animesh Jain, Prakshal Jain, Gaurav Jat, Shravani Vibhute, Mukund Agiwal, Dr Seema Alava, Abhinav Agrawal, Radha Sharma, Vishal Damke, Ashmit Arora, Sonalika Nigam and Chetan Vasuniya.

Brajkishore Boda welcomed guests, Ramesh Solanki proposed the vote of thanks and Dr Shrikant Dwivedi conducted proceedings.

Mukta and Himani Ankur Paliwal performed 'Saraswati Vandana', Harjeet Singh Hora presented 'Guru Vandana', Rajesh Saxena recited 'Shlokas', and Lokesh Piparkar sang a song.

Tiwari said teachers and mothers never truly retire. Meena highlighted teachers' role in shaping values, while Sharma stressed respect for teachers.