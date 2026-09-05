Teacher’s Day 2026 In Madhya Pradesh: Meet The Chalkboard Changemakers Turning Small-Town Dreams Into Big Success Stories | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Teacher Natwar Patidar has changed the face of a government school through hard work and belief. His journey started in March 1999 in a Tribal area called Jamsya Falya, on a monthly pay of just Rs 500.

He picked his motto early: "The pen is heavier than the plough." He found children who had left school and brought them back to class.

From 2019 to 2023, he even taught door-to-door during the Covid pandemic, and the State Education Centre gave him an award for this work.

In May 2023, he came to Government Sandipani School, Segaon. To win back people's trust in government schools, he took his own brother's three daughters out of a private school and put them in his school.

This single act changed minds. Student numbers jumped from 54 to 279 within a few years, and attendance now stays above 90%.

His free coaching classes helped eight village children get selected for EMRS schools this year, including a girl who topped the district.

In January 2026, when the government tried to transfer him, 200 students and over 100 parents walked 30 kilometres to the collector's office in Khargone. The transfer order was cancelled.

On Teacher's Day, his story shows what one teacher can do when he chooses to fix the system rather than complain about it.

Unique teaching style wins recognition

KHARGONE: Rakesh Sharma, a teacher at Government Girls Primary School, Mangrul, has been picked for the President's Award by the district administration and the state government has taken it up on priority.

Sharma teaches through play, songs, dance and acting, making even tough lessons easy to remember. His style has drawn children back from private schools.

During Covid, he delivered free books door to door on handcarts. He also organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' on a bullock cart, distributing flags to spread patriotism among villagers. His work makes him a role model for teachers.

A teacher who rewards learning with care

Kasrawad: Ravindra Badole, a teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Borawan, has changed the way children look at school through his simple but caring methods.

Right after morning assembly, he asks students a general knowledge question and gives a pen to whoever answers correctly. This small habit has made children eager to learn something new every day.

To push students towards better results, he also runs reward schemes. Students who top Class 10 and 12 board exams get a cash prize of Rs 1,500 each.

Top scorers in quarterly, half-yearly and annual exams in Classes 8 to 12 are also rewarded. Because of these efforts, both attendance and admissions at the school keep rising.

Badole does more than teach. He personally pays tuition fees and buys uniforms and books for poor students who cannot afford them.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he kept children learning through online classes, spread awareness for full vaccination, and went door to door distributing food grains to needy families.

His work on this Teacher's Day stands as an example for other teachers to follow.

'Plant Wale Marssaab' keeps Malwa green

Mandsaur: Retired teacher plants over 20,000 trees during 42-year environmental journey

Chundawat also distributes free saplings and spreads awareness through handmade posters.

Retired teacher Shyam Singh Chundawat, from Kandahar village, has spent about 42 years working for the environment in the Malwa and Kanthal region. People call him 'Plant Wale Marssaab' because of the free saplings he distributes.

Chundawat has planted more than 20,000 trees, including neem, peepal, banyan, shisham, gulmohar and kachnar. Around 6,000 still stand today. Among them are a huge peepal tree in his village and a large banyan tree outside it.

For three years, he has collected seeds and raised saplings at his nursery, distributing them free to villagers and people starting nurseries. He has pledged to plant one tree daily.

Chundawat also makes handmade posters promoting water conservation, tree plantation and awareness against drug and tobacco use.

He has distributed more than one lakh posters and postcards at his own expense. Some posters still hang in the Mandsaur collector's office.

After retiring, he continues planting and distributing saplings in villages along the Shivna river. The district administration, forest department and social groups have honoured him for his environmental work.

With a pic (4 Sept – Neemuch - Prabhu Mulchandani)

Mulchandani turns small-town swimmers into champions

Neemuch: About 18 years ago, Prabhu Mulchandani took up swimming for his health on a doctor's advice. He began by teaching his children, and this grew into Swimfly Sports Club, which has sent young Neemuch swimmers to state, national and international events.

Mulchandani never coached for money. He believed children from small towns could succeed at the highest level with guidance and discipline.

Many students went on to represent India abroad. Nanak Mulchandani won medals in Sri Lanka in 2015-16.

Siddhant Singh Jadon won a World Championship silver in South Africa. Bhumi Agarwal won gold and bronze at the same event, while Ayush Sharma, Stuti Agarwal and Ashmi Kataria won bronze medals.

Khyati Agarwal, Prateek Singh Bhardwaj and Kanakshree Dharwal represented India in Australia, Japan and South Africa.

Many former students, including Sameer Singh Jadon and Ayush Gaur, now coach the next generation.

Mulchandani's achievement goes beyond medals. He has given opportunities and confidence to children who lacked a big platform.