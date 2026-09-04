Metro Milestone: First TBM Launched For Underground Construction In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The underground construction work of the Indore Metro project has entered a crucial phase with the successful launch of the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), named ‘Narmada’, at the shaft near the airport on Thursday.

The machine has been deployed for constructing the underground metro tunnel between Airport and Bada Ganpati, marking a significant milestone in the city’s metro expansion. The launch was carried out by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MPMRCL) using advanced engineering and safety systems.

MPMRCL managing director S Krishna Chaitanya inspected the entire launching process and congratulated the engineering team and metro officials for successfully completing the technically challenging operation.

410-tonne machine deployed

The TBM ‘Narmada’ weighs around 410 metric tonnes. Due to its massive size and weight, the machine was first assembled at ground level before being lowered into the airport shaft through a specially designed arrangement.

High-capacity lifting technology used

A combination of Megalift System and Strand Jack Assembly was used to lift, shift and safely lower the TBM into the shaft. The specialised system can handle loads of more than 1,000 metric tonnes, allowing the heavy machine to be positioned with precision.

The successful launch is expected to accelerate work on the underground section, where tunnelling will be carried out using modern mechanised technology. The TBM will enable construction in a controlled manner while reducing the need for extensive surface-level excavation in built-up areas. Officials said the operation involved stringent safety protocols, technical expertise and detailed coordination among various teams.