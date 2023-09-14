Teacher Of Coaching Institute Stripped, Thrashed By Group Of People

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of men stripped and thrashed one of a teachers of a coaching institute on Wednesday allegedly for molesting a minor girl, who has enrolled in a coaching institute for the preparation of NEET in the Geeta Bhawan area of the city.

The people took him to the Tukoganj police station beating him all along the way and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered against the teacher Shailendra Pandey and his colleague - Vivek Paul under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act on the complaint of the girl for doing an obscene act with her.

A search is on for Vivek and further investigation is on into the case. A video in which some men are seen thrashing a man after stripping him in the Tukoganj area has gone viral. The attackers could be seen in the video saying that the person’s name is Shailendra Pandey and he is a teacher at a coaching institute in the Geeta Bhawan area.

The student who hails from Khargone has stated in her complaint that Vivek had called her to a café on Tuesday on the pretext of study and indulged in an ‘obscene act’ in front of her to which she objected. Later, the other teacher Shailendra threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed this to anyone.

Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Singh Yadav corroborated this fact.

The girl reached her room and informed her family members about the same. After that a group of people reached thrashed and stripped one of the teachers.

Tukoganj police station in charge Jitendra Singh Yadav also said that the people, who stripped the teacher and thrashed him, are also being identified by the police. Action would also be taken against the people on the complaint of the teacher. Police said that Vivek had called the girl to a cafe in the area and Shailendra had allgedly threatned her over phone.

Statement issued by institute’s spokesperson

The spokesperson of the institute has issued a statement that we have a strict zero-tolerance policy with regards to such activities. We have taken stringent action against the erring employee and terminated him from service. As a responsible corporate, we are completely cooperating with the law enforcement authorities in the matter.

