Tax due: IMC issues 108 notices, confiscates 84 properties

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A reminder notice was slapped on tax payers on Friday who were yet to pay instalments due to the Indore Municipal Corporation. Apart from recovering the amount of outstanding property and water tax, notices are being sent to all the taxpayers whose instalments are unpaid.

As per the instructions of mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargava; commissioner Pratibha Pal; and revenue in-charge, Niranjan Singh Chauhan; all assistant revenue officers, bill collectors have been ordered to take seizure/attachment action against them if they do not pay the outstanding taxes.

Along with this, the amount was recovered by the assistant revenue officer and the bill collector.

Confiscated properties include

*Abid Hussain… 58 Malharganj

*Nandram, father of late Chhotu… 72 New Pura

*Mangilal Motil, 1 Chhatripura

*Moolchandra Panchal… 398 Panchmurti Nagar

*Gulabchandra Gohle…, 249 Panchmurti Nagar

*Abdul Rahim… 51 New Pitha

*Mohammad Nafees… 37 New Pitha

Along with this, a total of 108 due tax notices were issues while 84 properties were confiscated

