‘Tapasya Sona King’, ‘Tapasya Tilak’ Onion Varieties Launched In MP’s Ujjain; Hundreds Of Madhya Pradesh Dealers Attend | FP photo

Barnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Tapasya Seeds India Pvt Ltd held a dealer meeting and product launch at Hotel Vikramaditya in Ujjain, with hundreds of dealers from across the state participating.

The company launched two new onion varieties, 'Tapasya Sona King' and 'Tapasya Tilak'. The meeting also focused on the upcoming Rabi season, improved seed varieties and plans to provide quality products to farmers.

Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Ji Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara, company director general Shyam Haibatpure and state business head Mukesh Bairagi attended the programme.

Paresh Bhai Patel, Satish Sharma and Arvind Vyas welcomed Shaileshanand Ji Giri Maharaj. Top-performing dealers were also honoured.

Company experts provided information about improved varieties of wheat, onion, maize, ladyfinger and cluster bean, covering production capacity, quality and performance under different conditions.

Bairagi shared plans for strengthening the dealer network and discussed field programmes, feedback from farmers and dealers, and future business strategies.

Kamlesh Patidar moderated the programme, while Satish Sharma proposed the vote of thanks. Shyam Patidar, Prem Singh Rajput, Devendra Pathak, Vikas Sharma and other representatives of Jeevika Group were also present.

Thousands enjoy Shankar Savari in Badnawar

Badnawar: Thousands of spectators enjoyed Shankar Savari, the last of town's three major cultural festivals on Monday night. The procession concluded at 5 am after 'Aarti' of Lord Shankar at Pipleshwar Mahadev temple.

Five Akharas and eight colourful tableaux featured in the nearly 1.5-km procession. A 20-member team from Ratlam performed 'Mallakhamb' at Shri Ganesh Vyayamshala, while the 40-member New Sangam Band played 'bhajans'. Lord Shankar's flower-decorated chariot also attracted devotees.

MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat welcomed tableau artists and Akhara masters from the Congress stage. Several organisations also felicitated participants.

SDM Priyanka Mimrot, SDOP Arvind Singh Tomar, TI Amit Singh Kushwah and tehsildar Suresh Nagar were deployed along with police personnel from Badnawar, Kanvan and Rajod police stations.