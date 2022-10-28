Tanda police arrest father-son duo accused of murder

Representative picture |

Dhar(Madhya Pradesh): Tanda police on Wednesday arrested a father-son duo accused of the murder of a person around 6 days ago and foiled their attempt to flee to Gujarat. The duo will be presented before a court on Friday.

As per case detail, one person was murdered on October 22 by the father-son duo over suspicion of the former having an illicit relationship with the wife of an accused .

The incident was reported at Barda village in Dhar district and the deceased was identified as Nirbhay Singh. Magar Singh suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship with Nirbhay Singh.

During a heated argument, Magar Singh attacked Nirbhay on his head with wood which led to his death. The villagers informed the Tanda police about the murder, after which the police reached the spot.

The body was kept in the government hospital and the post-mortem was done in the presence of police. Thereafter the body was handed over to the relatives. The case was registered against both the accused Magar Singh and Naval Singh. A special team was formed as per instructions of Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh.

Acting on a tip-off that the duo was attempting to flee to Gujarat, the team nabbed the duo, and during interrogation, they accepted to have commited the crime, said SHO Vijay Vaskale.