Dhar: Sharma selected for Nat'l Masters Athletics

Anita Sharma, hailing from Dhar district, has been selected in the 800 meter and 1,500 meter race in 60+ age group for this meet.

Friday, October 28, 2022
Dhar(Madhya Pradesh): The National Masters Athletics Association is going to conduct the 3rd women's National Masters Athletics Championship 2022 in Hyderabad (Telangana) from November 4 to 6.

Anita Sharma, hailing from Dhar district, has been selected in the 800 meter and 1,500 meter race in 60+ age group for this meet. Earlier too, Sharma had participated in Marathon organised by Indore IIM and bagged second prize.

Upon selection to the National level championship, members of Dhar Athletics Association extended congratulations and wished her best for future endeavours.

