Take off time from Indore: 28 flights for 7 destinations

Indore: Before the end of lockdown-4, flight operations from the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport will resume from Monday. From May 25, five airline companies will restart 28 flights to 7 destinations, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmeadabad, Belgaum and Kishangarh.

Aryama Sanyal, Airport Director, said on Saturday following the permission of Directorate General of Civil Aviation Security (DGCAS), Airport Authority of India (AAI) has given nod to flights operation. The airlines have released the plan for just 2 months, starting from May 25 and ending on June 30.

IndiGo has declared 10 flights. The airlines is re-starting 5 flights (10 movements), including 2 for New Delhi and one each for Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Air Asia is launching 3 flights, including 2 for New Delhi and 1 for Beangaluru. GoAir is launching 2 flights, one each for Delhi and Bombay.

Two new airlines Trujet and StarAir have also declared their flight plans. Trujet will be operating two flights to Ahmedabad, while StarAir will be operating one each for Belgaum (Karnataka) and Kishangarh (Rajasthan). These flights will either start from May 25 or 26 and is scheduled up to June 29 or 30. The airlines have also opened ticket bookings.

Surprisingly, Air India and Vistara, two prominent players of the aviation industry did not disclose their flight plans from the city.

Lalwani inspects airport

MP Shankar Lalwani, who is also the chairman of Airport Advisory Committee, inspected the airport on Saturday. He reviewed the preparations before the resumption of the flights from Monday.