Take Action Within Time Limit On Plot Allotment Issue: Collector

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): "The work of the Rajod project under the Jal Jeevan Mission should be completed in time and take action within the time limit on the issue of plot allotment," collector Priyank Mishra ordered the senior officials during the time limit meeting here. Collector Mishra asked officials to get verification done where the work has been completed under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He asked to create a WhatsApp group of district CEO Badnawar, Sardarpur sarpanch, secretary, and Jal Nigam officials and take feedback on the works of the Jal Jeevan Mission and get them resolved if any problem arises. He gave these instructions in the review meeting of the Jal Jeevan Mission held at the district panchayat auditorium on Wednesday.

The collector said that the general manager of the corporation should jointly inspect the work area of the Mission under the Har Ghar Jal Project along with the SDM. The construction agency and Jal Nigam should jointly certify the road restoration work.

The PHE department should complete its work within the time limit. Along with this, get counter-verification done on the damaged road. The department should also provide tap connections in community centres. In rural areas, along with water connections, every house should also make soak pits and create awareness about reusing water.

In this case, where the work has been completed, proceed with the contract with the panchayats. Gram Panchayat should also collect water tax for this. Prepare a plan for solid base management. District panchayat CEO Shringar Srivastava and concerned officers were present in the meeting.