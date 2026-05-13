Tailor Given Power Project Contract, Villagers Allege Negligence In Manawa | Fp Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers in Gulati village of Manawar tehsil have alleged serious negligence in electricity infrastructure work, claiming that a tailor was given the contract for installing electricity poles and cables.

Residents alleged that contractor Kailash Kanas, reportedly a tailor by profession, lacked the technical expertise required for the work. They claimed that newly installed electricity cables have been lying exposed on village roads for the past 15 days, creating a major safety hazard.

According to villagers, vehicular movement has damaged the cables in several places, exposing live wires. Children have reportedly tripped over the cables placed outside homes and sustained injuries.

Villagers further alleged that despite the village already having functional double-cover stranded cables, the department replaced them with inferior-quality single-cover cables. They also claimed that poles were installed without proper planning, with uneven distances between them and no departmental supervision at the site.

Residents also raised concerns over a transformer installed between Gulati and Temariyapur three months ago that has not yet become operational, causing inconvenience to farmers during the wheat season.

Engineer Deepak Parmar said the contractor supplied the cables being installed. Assistant engineer Mohit Dharve said he would inspect the site personally.