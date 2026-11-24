Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Priyansh Arya Smashes Record-Breaking 181 Off 68 Balls As Indore Witnesses Three Centuries, 1,526 Runs In Four Matches |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It rained runs, sixes and centuries as Indore witnessed a breathtaking batting carnival in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Tuesday, with three explosive hundreds and a staggering 1,526 runs across four Elite Group B encounters.

Delhi captain Priyansh Arya stole the thunder, blasting a sensational 181 off just 68 balls, studded with seven boundaries and an astonishing 19 sixes, as Delhi piled up 275/5 against Tamil Nadu at Daly College Ground.

Tamil Nadu crumbled for 159 in 18.3 overs, suffering a crushing 116-run defeat. Digvesh Rathi grabbed four wickets, while Suyash Sharma claimed three.

Ankit’s century rocks Bihar

At Holkar Stadium, Haryana skipper Ankit Kumar hammered 116 off 51 balls, smashing 11 sixes and six fours to power his side to 220/6.

Bihar fought through Bipin Saurabh's fighting 84 off 51 deliveries but fell 24 runs short, finishing at 196. Samant Jakhar delivered the knockout punch with a sensational 5/23.

Ravi’s ton ends in heartbreak

Railways' Ravi Singh produced an unbeaten 112 off 56 balls, including nine sixes, but Jammu and Kashmir snatched a thrilling four-wicket victory at Daly College.

Chasing 195, J&K rode on Shubham Khajuria's 63 and Kawalpreet Singh's 58 to reach 196/6 with two balls remaining.

Punjab's seven-wicket stampede

Punjab comfortably chased Saurashtra's 141 in just 12.4 overs, reaching 145/3. Emanjot Singh Chahal starred with 4/29, while Anmolpreet Singh (52 not out), Naman Dhir (42) and Ramandeep Singh (32 not out) powered the chase.

Match Result

Delhi 275/5 Vs TN 159 (Delhi won by 116 runs)

Haryana 220/6 Vs Bihar 196 (Haryana won by 24 runs)

Railways 194/3 Vs J&K 196/6 (J&K won by 4 wickets)

Saurashtra 141 Vs Punjab 145/3 (Punjab won by 7 wickets)

STATS & COLOUR TRIVIA

1,526 - Runs in four matches

3 - Centuries scored

19 - Sixes by Priyansh

5/23 - Jakhar's bowling figures

Priyansh's 181-run thunderstorm sets DC ablaze

Records didn't merely tumble at Daly College Ground on Tuesday — they were blown to smithereens as Delhi skipper Priyansh Arya unleashed a breathtaking 181 off just 68 deliveries against Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The left-handed batting dynamo smashed 19 sixes and seven fours, rewriting the record for the highest individual T20 score by an Indian and eclipsing KL Rahul's unbeaten 152 for Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026.

From Fifty To Fury!

Arya launched his assault with 22 runs off an over from R Silambarasan before repeating the punishment against Sai Kishore.

He raced to his fifty off just 18 balls, reached his hundred in 36 deliveries and completed 150 off 60 balls.

By the time Manimaran Siddharth dismissed him in the 19th over, Arya had turned the bowling figures into a nightmare.

His 181 was just seven runs short of Lhuan-dre Pretorius' world-record 188 not out, while his 19 sixes equalled Finn Allen's benchmark for most maximums in a T20 innings.