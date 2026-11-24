Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026: Himachal Pradesh Crush Madhya Pradesh By Nine Wickets In Mohali, Chase Down 127 In Just 56 Balls |

Indore/Mohali (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s batting collapsed like a house of cards before Himachal Pradesh’s openers unleashed a six-hitting carnival to seal a crushing nine-wicket victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the IS Bindra Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing 127, Himachal raced to 127/1 in just 9.2 overs, finishing with a staggering 64 balls to spare.

Ayush Jamwal hammered an unbeaten 58 off 27 balls, studded with seven fours and three sixes, while Vaibhav Sharma blasted an identical 58 off only 23 deliveries, including six sixes.

The duo piled on 109 for the opening wicket in 7.3 overs, turning the chase into a demolition job.

Shivang sparks, MP crumble

Earlier, MP squandered a strong start to fold for 126 in 15.5 overs. Shivang Kumar provided the fireworks with a blistering 41 off 16 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Ankush Singh contributed 25 off 17.

But from 84/2, MP lost their last eight wickets for just 42 runs. Aryaman Singh, Harshit Sandal and Mridul Surroch claimed two wickets each.

Vaibhav reached his fifty in just 17 balls before falling to Kumar Kartikeya. Jamwal stayed till the end and was named Player of the Match.

The defeat pushed MP to fourth with 16 points from six matches, while Himachal moved top with 20 points. Andhra Pradesh and Kerala also have 16 points but are ahead of MP on net run rate.

BRIEF SCORE

MP - 126 all out in 15.5 overs (Shivang 41, Ankush 25; Aryaman 2/15, Surroch 2/9, Sandal 2/27) lost to Himachal – 127 for loss of one wicket in 9.2 overs (Jamwal 58 not out, Vaibhav 58; Kartikeya 1/36) by 9 wickets with 64 balls spare.