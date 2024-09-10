Swine Flu Scare On DAVV Campus: CUET UG Counselling Begins Amid Strict Precautions |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Common University Entrance Test (CUET) counselling for admissions to professional undergraduate courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) commenced on Monday amid strict precautions owing to the death of a senior professor apparently due to swine flu.

On the first day, seats in some of the university’s most sought-after courses, such as BA LLB, MBA (Management Science), BCom (Honours), MBA (e-Commerce), and MBA (Foreign Trade), were fully filled. Admissions in other courses ranged between 20 to 70 per cent. In light of the recent death of a professor apparently owing to swine flu, stringent health measures were in place.

All faculty and staff present wore masks and students were encouraged to do the same. Social distancing measures were enforced to ensure safety during the counselling process. Counselling for general category is scheduled for Tuesday. This session will include top-demand courses like BCom (Account and Tax Management), MTech (IT-Integrated), MCA (Integrated), BPharma and BSc (Electronic Media).

The counselling is being held at the School of Economics, Khandwa Road, DAVV. CUET chairman Dr Kanhaiya Ahuja confirmed that five courses had reached full capacity on the first day itself, with over 50 per cent of seats in other courses also being filled. Out of 1.08 lakh students who registered for CUET UG 2024-25, around 3,500 are competing for 1,450 seats at DAVV. Of these, 1,350 students had opted for DAVV as their preferred institution after results were declared. The university is offering a total of 25 courses at the undergraduate level, including 14 integrated programmes.