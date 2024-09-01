 Indore: Chancellor’s Nominees In DAVV Executive Council Seek Placement, Admission Data
The council highlighted the need for transparency and actionable strategies, particularly in areas that directly impact the students and the university's reputation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Indore: Chancellor's Nominees In DAVV Executive Council Seek Placement, Admission Data

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chancellor’s nominees in Executive Council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) have requested detailed reports on five critical topics to be discussed during the next EC meeting scheduled for September 3.

In a letter addressed to vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain, EC members Om Sharma, Anant Pawar, Dr. AK Dwivedi, Vaishali Waikar and Monica Gaud emphasised the importance of the topics, which include student placements, NAAC accreditation preparations, hostel security, and overall administrative efficiency.



Key Points of the Letter

--Placement Figures and Efforts: 

The EC members have requested a comprehensive report on placement statistics across all departments. They have also asked for information on the efforts being made to enhance student placements.

--NAAC Accreditation Preparations:

The EC members stressed the importance of being well-prepared for the upcoming National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) evaluation. They sought a detailed update on the university’s preparations, which are crucial for maintaining and improving DAVV's accreditation status.

--Hostel Security and Arrangements:

Concerned about the safety and well-being of students residing in hostels, the EC members have requested detailed information on the current security measures and arrangements in place. This follows increasing concerns about student safety on campus.

--Admission Data for 2024-25: 

They had asked for detailed information on admissions across all departments for the academic session 2024-25. This request is aimed at understanding the current intake trends and assessing the university's popularity and growth.

--Biometric Attendance Monitoring:

To improve administrative efficiency and accountability, the EC members have suggested that biometric attendance for all officers and employees be recorded. They further recommended the implementation of centralised monitoring of this data.

