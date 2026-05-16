Swachhta Samvad: Traders Pitch Civic Reforms, Long-Term Vision For Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Saturday held an extensive interaction with representatives of various trader associations and business organisations under the ongoing Swachhta Samvad campaign.

During the dialogue, traders shared several suggestions related to cleanliness, traffic management, water conservation, pollution control, market development and civic infrastructure.

Many of the suggestions were directed not only to the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) but also to departments including the police administration and the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The session began with a video presentation highlighting development works carried out by the municipal corporation over the past three-and-a-half years.

Major Trade Associations Participated

Representatives from several prominent business organisations attended the discussion, including the Indore Petrol Dealer Association, Sarafa Bazaar Association, Sarafa Chaupati Association, Chhappan Dukan Association, Guru Nanak Timber Market Association, Shastri Market Traders Association, Indore Readymade Association, Siyaganj Traders Association, Palika Plaza Traders Association, MP Timber Association, Namkeen and Sweets Association and Seetlamata Bazaar Association.

Key Suggestions From Traders

Removal of encroachments and resolution of drinking water issues in the Sanwer Road industrial area.

Sending reminders to vehicle owners for timely renewal of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates to curb pollution.

Launching traffic awareness and driving behaviour training programmes for new vehicle drivers.

Deepening and widening lakes along with removal of encroachments for better water conservation.

Installation of additional dustbins at public places.

Providing land for construction of a water tank in the timber market area.

Making it mandatory for builders to display complete project details at construction sites to increase accountability.

Regular quality checks of fruits and vegetables in wholesale markets.

Early commencement of proposed road works in Chhota Sarafa, Morasli Gali and Shakkar Bazaar areas, along with construction of additional public toilets.

Development Planned Keeping 2050 In Mind: Mayor

Bhargav said that under the Swachhta Samvad initiative, discussions had already been held with doctors, chartered accountants, lawyers, teachers, students and several social groups. He said the trader community s suggestions were especially valuable because traders compare Indore s systems with those of other cities and provide practical recommendations.

Highlighting future infrastructure projects, Bhargav said work is underway on the fourth phase of the Narmada water supply project aimed at meeting the city s drinking water needs until 2050. He said the project is expected to be completed by 2029.

The mayor further said the IMC is not limiting itself to solving present-day problems but is working with a long-term vision to develop Indore into a modern, organised and sustainable city.