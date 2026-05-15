Indore High Court Dismissed Petition Of Former Block Resource Coordinator, Boot Singh Bhanwar

High Court Dismissed The Petition Of The Former Block Resource Coordinator, Boot Singh Bhanwar | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed the petition of former block resource coordinator Boot Singh Bhanwar, clearing the way for Mahendra Singh Solanki to officially continue in the post.

The dispute began after the Dhar District Education Centre issued an order on January 5, 2026, ending the deputation of Bhanwar and appointing Solanki as the new block resource coordinator (BRC) of the Janpad Education Centre.

Challenging his removal and the appointment of Solanki, Bhanwar approached the High Court, which granted him interim relief on Jan 19. Since then, both officials functioned simultaneously on the same post, which created significant administrative confusion in the education department.

Sources said a departmental inquiry found Bhanwar guilty of irregularities in school uniform distribution, misconduct with a headmaster, and demanding inappropriate payments from school funds. Following the completion of his two-year deputation tenure, the state returned his services to the Tribal Affairs Department.

After hearing both sides over multiple dates during the last four months, the bench of Justice Jai Kumar Pillai passed a 15-page order on Thursday. The court upheld the government’s arguments and documentary evidence while rejecting the plea of Bhanwar.

With the dismissal of the petition, Solanki will now discharge duties as the officially appointed BRC. This verdict resolves the leadership crisis at the Janpad Education Centre, where dual commands had hampered regular administrative functions and school welfare schemes.