Swachhata Survekshan 2023: Municipal commissioner reviews preparation

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan on Tuesday took a meeting of the officials to review the preparations for Swachh Survekshan 2023. The works related to cleanliness survey including door-to-door waste collection (D2D) services, waste management-segregation of dry and wet waste, beautification, painting and others were discussed with the officials concerned.

He instructed PWD officials to monitor construction and demolition (C&D) material waste which consist of the debris generated during the construction, renovation and demolition of buildings- the debris have to be covered with green net.

To ensure that the city bags no1 tag in the Swachhata Survekshan 2023, the municipal commissioner is keeping an eye on every small detail. He has appealed to citizens to keep the environment clean, segregate waste at source for proper disposal, use dustbins and litter bins kept in public places, park and garden for clean and green Dewas.

Instructions have been given for cleanliness of sewerage lines and chambers, maintaining cleanliness in the city by focusing on night cleanliness campaigns. He has also instructed to remove flex boards and hoardings put up without permission. Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Punit Shukla, superintending engineer Arun Mehta, executive engineer Nagesh Verma and other members attended the meeting.