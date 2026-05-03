Swachh Survekshan: Indore's Civic Chief Kshitij Singhal Orders Strict Adherence To Toolkit, Checklists |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the upcoming field visit under Swachh Survekshan on the horizon, Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal chaired a high-level review meeting at the City Bus Office on Sunday to streamline the city's preparations and ensure Indore maintains its legacy of cleanliness.

The meeting was attended by all additional commissioners, department heads, zonal officers, zone controlling officers, assistant engineers, and sub-engineers. During the session, Singhal conducted a zone-wise evaluation of ongoing projects based on the official government guidelines and the specific Swachh Survekshan Toolkit. He issued a mandate to all officers to prioritise tasks according to the established benchmarks.

Singhal emphasised that "business as usual" would not suffice. He directed zone controlling officers to conduct regular field monitoring to ensure that every task on the checklist is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

"All officers must ensure that cleanliness standards are strictly followed in their respective areas. The goal is to ensure that every parameter of the toolkit is met with 100% compliance," the Municipal Commissioner stated.

Key areas discussed The meeting focused on infrastructure and aesthetics, including city profiling, wall paintings, and general beautification projects. Discussions also covered waste management, specifically the processing of green waste and Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste.

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Regarding drainage and waterways, Singhal reviewed the desilting of nullahs and the cleaning of storm water lines, chambers, and river banks. Public facilities were also highlighted, with instructions given for the maintenance and hygiene of Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS), Community and Public Toilets (CTPT), and public parks. Finally, the Municipal Commissioner addressed institutional hygiene, mandating high cleanliness standards in both government and private schools.