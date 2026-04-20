Indore Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Inspects Depalpur As Swachh Survey Deadline Looms |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the next edition of the Centre's Swachh Survekshan approaching, Indore Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Monday conducted an inspection of Depalpur Nagar Parishad — the city's paired municipality under the nationwide cleanliness survey framework — taking stock of sanitation infrastructure and issuing a raft of directives to bridge gaps before evaluation teams arrive.

During the tour, Singhal visited multiple locations across residential and commercial zones to assess ground-level sanitation. He reviewed the door-to-door garbage collection mechanism, instructing officials to ensure that every household and commercial establishment participates in regular, segregated waste collection so that source-level waste separation is fully operational.

At the trenching ground, the Commissioner examined waste disposal processes and directed staff to strengthen operational systems for more robust management. The condition of schools, gardens, community toilets and public toilets also came under scrutiny, with Singhal stressing the need to improve cleanliness, maintenance and usability standards across all these facilities.

Tourism and water bodies on radar Recognising that Depalpur's tourist areas serve as the face of the town for visitors, Singhal instructed that special sanitation arrangements be put in place at these locations to project a positive image of the municipality. He also inspected the local RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) centre, asking officials to boost public participation and encourage greater resource recycling.

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The Commissioner's inspection of water bodies focused on cleaning, conservation and beautification works, with clear instructions that these water sources must remain clean and safe.