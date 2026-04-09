Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Honour Swachh Indore Ward Ranking Winners

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a grand programme held at Ravindra Natya Grah, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal honoured the winners of the Swachh Indore Ward Ranking 2025–26 and Depalpur ward competition.

Ward 63 secured the first position, followed by Ward 49 and Ward 44 in second and third places, respectively. Among corporators, Parag Kaushal ranked first, Rajeev Jain second and Rahul Jaiswal third. Rupali Pendharkar, Ward 59, received special recognition for outstanding performance. In Depalpur, Ward 14, Ward 12 and Ward 4 emerged as the top three.

The event also recognised sanitation workers, drainage staff and various institutions, including schools, hospitals and residential organisations, for their contribution to cleanliness. Around 22 selected sanitation workers were felicitated with appreciation gifts.

On the occasion, the Mayor highlighted that the ranking competition is a strong example of public participation and urged citizens and representatives to maintain cleanliness standards.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of adopting cleanliness in daily life and noted that digital technology was used for the first time in the survey process.

Additionally, under the Jal Ganga Conservation Campaign, citizens were administered a pledge to conserve water, and a Jal Rath was flagged off to promote rainwater harvesting and sustainable practices across the city.