SUV Rams Police Barricade, Injures 2 Cops; Driver Caught After High-Speed Chase In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The situation at the Sanyogitaganj police checkpoint near GPO turned tense late Friday night when a rashly driven SUV tried to break through the barricades and flee despite repeated signals to stop.

As the SUV smashed into the barricade, two policemen standing nearby were thrown to the side of the road and injured.

As the vehicle sped away, police at the spot immediately went on alert and launched a chase. The pursuit stretched for nearly 3 km, with the SUV allegedly reaching speeds of 80-90 kmph while weaving through the narrow lanes of Baktawar Ram Nagar, Tilak Nagar and surrounding areas.

The chase finally ended when police teams blocked all possible escape routes and intercepted the vehicle. The driver and another occupant were taken into custody along with the SUV.

According to Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya, city police were conducting late-night checking when the black SUV approached from the PC Sethi Hospital side towards Navlakha. Police personnel signalled the driver to stop, but he allegedly accelerated instead, rammed the stopper and sped away.

During the escape, constable Lal Sahab and head constable Rajesh Mishra were struck by the vehicle and suffered injuries. Police immediately alerted teams in the surrounding areas, leading to the coordinated pursuit.

Police eventually intercepted the SUV in Tilak Nagar. Police identified the occupants as Anuj Meena and Shivam, saying Anuj was driving at the time of the incident. Preliminary verification found no previous criminal record against either of them.

Police arrested both men and seized the SUV, which reportedly has the word Dada written on its front. A case has been registered for allegedly obstructing government work, rash and negligent driving and causing injuries.

Both injured policemen were taken to a private hospital. Head constable Rajesh Mishra was discharged after treatment, while constable Lal Sahab remains under treatment and is reportedly in stable condition.

Police Commissioner Santosh Singh also visited the hospital to meet the injured policemen. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.