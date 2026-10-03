32 MLB Girls College Students Explore Entrepreneurship At Udyam Samagam Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moving beyond classroom learning, 32 student volunteers of Government Maharani Laxmibai Postgraduate Girls College, Qila Bhawan, visited 'Udyam Samagam Indore' to gain first-hand exposure to entrepreneurship, small industries and self-employment opportunities.

The college’s Career Guidance and Placement Cell organised the exposure visit under the guidance of Seema Tiwari, district nodal career guidance officer, with support from Principal BD Shrivastava and administrative officer VP Bairagi.

The students visited the event organised by 'Laghu Udyog Bharati', Madhya Pradesh, at Guru Amardas Hall. They observed products and activities of small industries and interacted with entrepreneurs and industry representatives.

The discussions provided students with practical information on starting a business, skill development, self-employment, career options and employment opportunities.

The visit also introduced them to innovations and initiatives undertaken by 'Laghu Udyog Bharati' to promote entrepreneurship and enterprise development. Students described the experience as useful in understanding career possibilities beyond conventional employment.

The interaction aimed to encourage entrepreneurship, innovation, self-reliance, and a culture of self-employment among young women.

The Career Guidance and Placement Cell said it regularly organises such exposure activities to bridge the gap between academic learning and practical industry experience, while helping students explore emerging employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.