Maintenance Case: 72-Year-Old Retired Banker Told To Pay ₹ 12,500 Monthly To Wife In Indore | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Family Court has directed a 72-year-old retired bank officer to pay Rs 12,500 every month as maintenance to his 71-year-old wife. The court has also ordered him to clear maintenance arrears for the past 10 months.

Principal judge Dhirendra Singh passed the order on the woman's maintenance application. According to the application, the husband is a retired bank officer and currently receives a pension. He also owns a private house in Indore.

The woman alleged that her husband had been neglecting her and had subjected her to harassment after several years of marriage. She claimed that he began ill-treating her under the influence of children from his first marriage and eventually turned her out of the house.

The woman further submitted that the Family Court had issued a decree restoring conjugal rights in her favour around six years ago. However, she alleged that despite the court order, her husband failed to comply with it and did not allow her to resume marital life.

Considering the husband's financial position, pension income and property ownership, the court directed him to provide Rs 12,500 per month as maintenance and pay the pending amount for 10 months.