Surana: Thanks to admin, life returning back to normalcy in Surana

Surana (Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh): Life of villagers in Surana is limping back to normalcy after a temporary police outpost was setup here.

Thirteen police personnel including a sub-inspector are deployed at the outpost.

Local administration on Thursday, demolished six shops constructed on the government land.

The administration also demolished encroachment near Tejaji temple.

Three alleged troublemakers: Mayur Khan, Sheru alias Sher Ali and Haider Ali were arrested and externed from the village.

After action of the police and administration, the situation is returning back to normal in Surana.

People have started removing the messages written outside the houses.

An official said that CCTVs will be installed in the village to keep tabs on the miscreants.

The village gained media attention when a large number of Hindu families in the village put up their homes for sale blaming their decision on the Muslim community of the village. They threatened a mass exodus.

The representatives of the Hindu families on Tuesday met the collector and handed over a memorandum demanding safety and security.

The village has a population of 2,200 and is about 15-kilometre†away from the district headquarters.

Sixty per cent villagers are Muslims.

As the matter came to the fore, home minister Narottam Mishra said, We have taken cognisance and instructed SP and collector to provide proper security to victim families.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:23 PM IST