Supreme Court To Hear Pleas Against MP High Court Verdict On Bhojshala Complex | Representational Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing a batch of appeals challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's verdict holding that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan was urged by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi and advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the Muslim appellants, to hear the matter urgently.

The Chief Justice asked the petitioners to remove some defects in their appeals and assured them the cases would be listed before an appropriate bench.

On May 15, the High Court ruled that the religious character of the protected 11th-century monument is that of a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

It also quashed a 2003 Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order that had allowed Hindus to worship on Tuesdays and Muslims to offer Friday prayers at the site.

The High Court directed the Centre and the ASI to decide on the administration and management of the complex and said the ASI would have supervisory control over its preservation, conservation and regulation of religious access.