Supreme Court Lawyer Nazia Elahi Khan To Perform 'Tarpan' For Ancestors In Ujjain On Sarva Pitru Amavasya; Demands Mandatory ID Checks Outside Garba Pandals | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court lawyer and Sanatan Dharma advocate Nazia Elahi Khan will perform Tarpan and Shradh rituals in Ujjain on October 10, marking Sarva Pitru Amavasya. She will also visit Dhar's historic Bhojshala on Oct 11. Khan said her decision aimed to promote humanity and gratitude towards ancestors. She also raised concerns about women's safety during Navratri celebrations.

Originally from Bengal, Khan visited Indore on Thursday, where she made the announcement. She even demanded mandatory id checks and that participants must drink cow urine to secure entry at garba pandals.

#WATCH | 'Check Aadhaar Cards, Drink Cow Urine To Get Entry At Garba Pandal,' Says Nazia Elahi Khan, International Sanatani Spokesperson, During Indore Visit #IndoreNews #Garba #Navratri #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/EroneOEJd2 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 9, 2026

Decision After Years Of Planning

Khan said she had been planning to perform Tarpan for her deceased family members for several years, but the plan had been repeatedly postponed for various reasons.

She said she would finally perform the rituals in the holy city of Lord Mahakal, following Hindu religious traditions.

Khan described her decision as a way of expressing respect and gratitude towards her ancestors.

Message Of Humanity

The Supreme Court lawyer, who frequently appears in national television debates, said she wanted to send a message of humanity through her decision.

She said she was beginning the practice on the sacred land of Madhya Pradesh despite belonging to the Muslim community.

Khan also referred to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's treatment of his father and brother while explaining her views on respecting family members.

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Raises Concerns Over Love Jihad

Khan also raised concerns about the safety of Hindu women during Navratri and Garba celebrations.

She alleged that Hindu women were being targeted through what she called "love jihad" and claimed that such activities were supported by Pakistan. She did not provide evidence to support these allegations.

She urged Hindu organisations to remain alert during religious celebrations and take necessary precautions.

Bhojshala Visit On Oct 11

After performing Tarpan in Ujjain on Saturday, Khan is scheduled to visit the historic Bhojshala complex in Dhar on Sunday, Oct 11.