Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) did not take up the Madhya Pradesh reservation in promotion matter because the board was discharged for the day on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court (HC) is scheduled to take up the matter next on Dec 1, 2026.

Previously, a bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu had reviewed the batch of 154 connected petitions regarding reservation in promotions across multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh. Instead of hearing arguments on the merits, the bench directed lawyers to club cases state-wise and mutually nominate lead advocates to streamline future arguments.

HC-designated senior advocate and president of OBC Advocate Welfare Association Rameshwar Thakur said, “The board was discharged as the judges were unable to sit or complete the day's cause list due to administrative reasons or the unavailability of a judge on the bench. No judicial proceedings, arguments or orders took place in the case today.”

Advocate Anmol Shrivastava, from SAPAKS, said, The SC did not take up the matter of reservation in promotions in Madhya Pradesh, while the MP HC will take up the matter on Dec 1.”

SC adjourns hearing on Reservation in Promotion

Supreme Court(SC) did not take up the Madhya Pradesh reservation in promotion matter because the bench/board was discharged for the day on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court is scheduled to take up the matter next on December 1, 2026.

Previously, bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Sheel Nagu had reviewed the batch of 154 connected petitions regarding reservation in promotions across multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh. Instead of hearing arguments on the merits, the bench directed lawyers to club cases state-wise and mutually nominate lead advocates to streamline future arguments.

HC designated Senior advocate and president of OBC advocate welfare association Rameshwar Thakur said, “The "board was s discharged," as the judges are unable to sit or complete the day's cause list due to administrative reasons, unavailability of a judge on the bench, no judicial proceedings, arguments, or orders took place on the case today.”

Advocate Anmol Shrivastava, from SAPAKS, said, “ SC did not take up matter of reservation in promotion in Madhya Pradesh while MP HC will take up matter on December 1.”