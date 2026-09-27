Supreme Court Cancels Accused’s Bail In Ashok Arora Firing Case In MP’s Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted by the High Court to suspect Shahid alias Shad Mansoori in the Ashok Arora firing case and directed him to surrender before the trial court concerned within two weeks.

The order was passed on Sept 16 by a bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Shri Chandrashekhar.

A case was registered with Neemuch Cantt police station under Sections 307, 341 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

According to the Supreme Court order, a chargesheet has been filed against 12 suspects, while two are absconding and six are on bail.

Mansoori had obtained bail from the High Court after statements of key witnesses Ashok Arora and Narayan Singh were recorded. The High Court had also considered parity with co-suspect Aashiq.

However, the Supreme Court held that their alleged roles could not be treated as equal after examining the investigation material and chargesheet.

The apex court consequently set aside the High Court's bail order and directed Mansoori to surrender within two weeks.