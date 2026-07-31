Supreme Court Allows Friday Prayers On Adjacent Dargah Land In Dhar Bhojshala | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Thursday permitted Muslims to offer Friday prayers on the premises of a dargah adjacent to the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar and directed the state government to facilitate namaz at the site between 1 pm and 3 pm every Friday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana clarified that the arrangement would not prevent the state government and the Muslim side from identifying another site for Friday prayers through mutual consent.

Ashish Basu, a member of the Hindu Jagran Manch's national executive, said that although he considered the decision flawed, the administration must now ensure adequate security and maintain law and order in the city.

On July 14, the apex court had directed the authorities to provide an open space adjacent to the disputed site for Friday prayers until the matter is decided. The Muslim side later alleged non-compliance, stating that the administration had identified a site 1.3 km away from the Bhojshala complex.

Clarifying its earlier order, the bench said, "The earlier order is clarified to the extent that the Muslim community be permitted to offer namaz on Fridays between 1-3 pm at the land being Khasra No 596, which is stated to be Dargah land. A copy of the site plan produced shows that it has an independent and separate access road and therefore the said site appears to be suitable.

It is adjacent to the subject premises," the CJI said in the order. "This order shall not preclude both sides to opt for any other site with mutual consent," the bench added.

The state government maintained that its priority was to ensure law and order while remaining open to considering other suitable locations if required.

Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena said that the order has been received but is currently being examined. A decision will be taken only after the examination is complete.