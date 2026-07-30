Police Welfare: Police Headquarters Reminds Field Units Of Duty Towards Mentally Ill, Destitute In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Headquarters (PHQ) has issued orders citing the Police Regulations and the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, both of which mandate that assisting mentally ill and destitute people is part of the police's duties. Instructions have been issued to ensure strict adherence to these provisions, officials said on Thursday.

Following reports of mentally ill and destitute individuals wandering in various districts, including Bhopal and Indore, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) reminded the police force of its humanitarian obligations. Police commissioners and superintendents of police have been reminded of their duty to assist such individuals.

The order issued by the CID states that it is the police's responsibility to provide protection and all possible assistance to individuals found in public places who are mentally unwell, sick or destitute.

Use contingency expenditure funds

District officials have been instructed to arrange food, clothing, medicines and necessary medical treatment for such individuals by utilising the district police's contingency expenditure funds. Depending on the need, they are to be admitted to health centres or mental health hospitals, or handed over to their families.

Felicitation

Special DG Pankaj Srivastava said police personnel who perform exceptionally well in such sensitive and humanitarian tasks, as well as citizens who assist in these efforts, will be honoured with appropriate rewards. Citing Paragraph 405 of the Police Regulations, the order instructs officers that providing all possible assistance to sick or destitute persons found in public places is a police duty.

The order also references Section 100 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, stating that it is the statutory obligation of the local police to take mentally ill and destitute individuals into protective custody and ensure their safety.