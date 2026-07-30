Bhopal Security Breach: Farmers Break Police Barricades, March Towards CM House | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large group of protesting farmers breached the Bhopal police's three-layer security cordon at RRL Square and marched to Roshanpura Crossing, barely a kilometre from the Chief Minister's residence, exposing major gaps in the city's security arrangements on Wednesday.

The farmers, who had been camping at RRL Square since Tuesday evening, had announced plans to march towards the CM House to press their demands.

Despite heavy barricading, parked buses and a large police deployment, the protesters broke through the security cordon, climbed over barricades and buses, smashed bus windowpanes and crossed to the other side.

They then moved across Veer Savarkar Setu and marched through MP Nagar, Board Office Square, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office and TT Nagar police station before gathering in large numbers at Roshanpura Crossing.

As the protesters passed the PCC office, Congress leaders welcomed them by showering flower petals.

A scuffle broke out between the farmers and police in MP Nagar, during which some protesters alleged their clothes were torn.

The farmers also stopped outside the residence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, raised slogans and then resumed their march towards the CM House.

The entire sequence unfolded within a short span, raising serious questions over the police strategy despite elaborate preparations at RRL Square.

The protesters later blocked traffic at Roshanpura and attempted to move towards the CM House, while police strengthened security at Banganga Square, the last major barricading point before the Chief Minister's residence.

Improper planning?

Police had concentrated their security deployment at RRL Square with a three-layer barricading system. However, after the protesters breached the initial cordon, they encountered little resistance along the route to Roshanpura.

The sparse barricading and limited police presence between the two points allowed the farmers to cover several kilometres and reach within striking distance of the CM House, prompting questions over the effectiveness of the overall security plan.