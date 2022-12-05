Superstition or Belief: Family takes son's 'soul' from MY Hospital Indore mortuary

MY Hospital, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors and staff of the mortuary in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital were surprised when they found a family performing some rituals in the mortuary campus on Saturday evening.

The family members - a girl, a woman, and two men reached the mortuary on Saturday evening with some goods including incense sticks, basket, and a stone and performed some rituals for more than an hour.

Much to the surprise of the hospital staff, the family members said that they performed rituals to bring the soul of their son, who died a couple of years ago, back to their village.

“Mohan Patli (18), a resident of Shivgarh village in Ratlam district, had died during treatment in MY Hospital. Doctors had termed it a suspicious death and had performed his autopsy after which we took the body back and performed his last rites,” family members said adding “After a few days of his death, he started coming in the dreams of his mother and sister-in-law and informed them that his soul is stuck in the mortuary of MY Hospital. We came here to take his soul. By performing such rituals, his soul will come into a stone (which they were calling a Shila) and we will place it in the village,' they said.

They believe the ritual will help the departed soul to attend salvation. However, hospital doctors termed it superstition but didn’t stop the family as it was their belief.