Superintendent Suspended For Torturing Girls' Hostel Inmate In Jhabua

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): In a troubling incident from Jhabua district, a video has surfaced showing the female superintendent of a hostel physically and mentally abusing a girl student (inmate). The footage, which has gone viral, highlights the alarming conditions within the Kanya Shiksha Parisar Morjhari, located in Thandla.

Though the authenticity of the video has yet to be confirmed, the scenes depicted demand urgent attention. Following the widespread outrage over the circulating video, Jhabua collector Neha Meena swiftly issued an order for the immediate suspension of the superintendent, Monika Hatila, who is seen in the video violently reprimanding the student for failing to complete a task.

Eyewitness accounts reveal that another woman present attempted to intervene and protect the girl from the superintendent's aggression. The district authorities have acted decisively, with the assistant commissioner of the tribal affairs department confirming the suspension of Hatila, who will remain at the block education office, development block Ranapur, during the inquiry.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the treatment of students in educational institutions and calls for a comprehensive investigation into the matter to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.