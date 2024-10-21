 MP October 21 Weather Updates: Southern Districts Including Indore, Jabalpur Expect Rains For Two More Days; Night Temperatures To Drop Further From October 25
Currently, in several cities, nighttime temperatures have already dropped below 20°C.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
MP October 21 Weather Updates: Southern Districts Including Indore, Jabalpur Expect Rains For Two More Days; Night Temperatures To Drop Further From October 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Southern districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Narmadapuram, and Jabalpur are expected to witness a spell of rains in the next two days. On the other hand, the nights are likely to become colder starting from October 25. Currently, in several cities, nighttime temperatures have already dropped below 20°C.

Weather expected on Monday 

Light Rain and Thunderstorms: Jhabua, Barwani, Indore, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Mandla will experience light rain and thunderstorms.

Bright Sunshine: Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, and several other districts will have clear weather with bright sunshine.

Temperatures expected today:

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:50 Am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 9:50 Am | IMD Bhopal

article-image

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area is active over the Arabian Sea, which is inducing rains in the southern districts of Madhya Pradesh. It has been raining in these areas for the past six days, and this rainy weather is expected to persist for two more days. The intensity of rainfall may vary from heavy to light in different places.

Cyclonic circulations affecting Madhya Pradesh at present.

Cyclonic circulations affecting Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

On Sunday, it rained in Betul, Gwalior, and Narmadapuram. Due to the rain, the daytime temperature in Narmadapuram dropped to 27.3°C.

Temperature records

Betul recorded the coldest daytime temperature, while Pachmarhi was the coldest at night. In Pachmarhi, the nighttime temperature is hovering around 16°C. On Sunday, Betul recorded a daytime high of 24.8°C, with a temperature difference of only 5.3°C between day and night.

