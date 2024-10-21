Overheard In Bhopal: Changes In The Offing, Stories About Sahib, Chalo Dilli! & More

Changes in the offing

Three important departments may see changes. From the government’s point of view, although all these departments are crucial, the bosses are not happy with the working of an officer posted in one of the three departments. The government had plans to remove the officer, but as he has been close to a madam who has just retired, he could not be shifted. For a few days, there have been murmurs over the transfer of an officer from another department. Although nobody has any complaint against this officer, there are murmurs about likely changes in the department. The third department is also important. An officer, given an additional charge, is running the department that is always in discussion. The chances of change are bright. Because all the three departments are very important, many are keeping an eye on the posting of officers there.

Lady Luck may favour them

The officers posted in the loop line for a long time may have an opportunity to return to the mainstream administration. A Principal Secretary is posted to the loop line for a long time. Although the government, the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary have been changed, Lady Luck never obliged him. None of them made any effort to bring him out of the loop line. There are reports that the Sahib may get a new assignment. He may be shifted to a less important department, and, along with him, another officer may get an assignment. This officer is in the loop line for a long time. The government is mulling over shifting him to any department. After the retirement of the Big Ma’am, the government is doing exercises to carry out administrative changes, and, in the process, may reshuffle many officers. A few officers may be sidelined, and those who were in the loop line may be brought to the mainstream administration.

Stories about Sahib

People in the corridors of power are nattering about an IAS officer of a department where employees are reportedly hacked off him. The officer barely does anything without carrots. His agents are active in the department, and demand anything from those who want to get their work done. The Sahib’s soppy nature has also set off many stories in the department where several policies were made and many projects launched, but he has stopped most of them. He often disappears from the office. After the change of government, the officer was sent to the loop line, but, with the help of his clout, he managed to get a department. His only principle is how to make dough. His agents have also told the officials of the department that if they want to get any work done, they have to grease Sahib's palm.

Bid to return to mainstream

A Principal Secretary (PS) is trying to return to the mainstream administration. The PS stars are not favouring him after the changes in the government. He has not only been stripped of an important responsibility, but also sent out of Mantralaya. Wishing to return there, the PS is using his political connections as well as administrative links. It is, however, very difficult to transfer the Sahib from the department where he is working. A man close to the Sahib is working hard for the PS’s transfer to a department. The Sahib has, in fact, made a lot of money through backhand deals during his posting in a department. But now, he is not getting any backhanders. This is the reason why he wants to return to a department where he may get carrots to manage his expenses. However hard he may work, his transfer to another place does not look easy.

Chalo Dilli!

Many officers of the state government are going to the Centre on deputation one after another. The name of a female officer has also figured in the list of bureaucrats seeking deputation to the national capital. It is heard that this woman officer is preparing to go to the Centre – though she was initially in a dilemma over going there. But she has decided to go to Delhi. The officer, now holding an important position, has always got key assignments in the state. Now that she is going to Delhi, many officers have set their eyes on her department. A female officer wished to join the department through the Big Ma’am who has recently retired. Because of her retirement, it is difficult for the female officer to get posting to the place of her choice. A few other officers are trying to go there, but they do not know how to approach their new boss.

Behind the curtain

A few people in the corridors of power are trying to ferret out the reasons behind giving an important position to an IPS officer. The names of several IPS officers were doing the rounds for the post, but the government suddenly issued an order for his posting. There are reports that an officer, close to the head of the state, recommended the name of this IPS officer for posting. On the basis of the suggestions, the decision on posting the IPS officer was taken. The Sahib is counted as one of the efficient officers, but his appointment to the post has surprised many. The government was planning to hand over the position to an IG of a division. The IG Sahib also wanted to take up the responsibility. As the IG was not given the post, a search for a position for him is on. The government is mulling over two posts for the IG who is nimble-witted. The government is also weighing up political angles before posting him to any of the two posts to avoid any problem.