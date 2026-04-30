Summer Special Jugaad! VIDEO Shows 'Baraatis' Dancing With Moving Coolers At Wedding Procession Amid Scorching Sun In MP's Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding procession has garnered limelight as the 'baraatis' danced amid scorching sun while a series of coolers moved along on Dewas streets.

A video of the scene has now surfaced online, leaving netizens amazed by the desi jugaad! It shows the procession moving along the road, with wedding guests dancing happily while several coolers roll beside them.

The jugaad: Series of coolers were placed on small wheeled-trolleys and tied in a form of chain on both sides as baraatis chilled in centre.

Watch the video below :

Amid rising temperatures, the wedding procession was seen moving with music, dancing and an unusual addition, 'coolers.'

The coolers were placed on small wheeled platforms and moved them along with the procession. As the group walked and danced to DJ music, the coolers kept blowing cold air, giving them relief from the heat.

Passersby stopped to watch this unusual sight, and many recorded videos on their phones. Soon, the clip went viral on social media.

Big Breaking .......🚨



शादियों के सीजन में गर्मी से परेशान हैं.......? 😅

अब टेंशन खत्म......



अगर आप इस स्पेशल बैंड को शादी में बुलाते हैं,

तो सिर्फ म्यूज़िक ही नहीं… ठंडी हवा का मज़ा भी मिलेगा......



कुछ दिन पहले हम भी बाराती बने थे.......और पूरा मेकअप पसीने में बह… pic.twitter.com/s8tTPokq1o — Kashish (@Kkashish_k) April 30, 2026

This incident once again highlights how people in India come up with creative solutions or we should say 'jugaad' in difficult situations.

जीवन पर गर्मी के प्रकोप की ताजा तस्वीर। बारात में कूलर लगाए गए हैं ताकि बाराती एकदम कूल होकर नाच सकें। pic.twitter.com/iNcjUpNf3u — Mukesh Mathur (@mukesh1275) April 29, 2026

The “mobile cooler” idea has now become a major talking point online. Netizens are sharing the video and reacting in different ways.

While many people are praising it as a smart “desi jugaad” (local creative solution), others feel the situation could have been avoided by simply shifting the baarat timing from daytime to night.

मध्य प्रदेश के देवास में रिकॉर्ड तोड़ गर्मी के बीच एक अनोखी बारात चर्चा का विषय बनी हुई है। चिलचिलाती धूप और हीटवेव से बचने के लिए बारातियों ने 'देसी जुगाड़' का सहारा लिया और बारात में बैंड-बाजे के साथ एक 'मूविंग कूलर' (चलता-फिरता कूलर) शामिल किया। वायरल वीडियो में देखा जा सकता… pic.twitter.com/fIgaQdUPNN — Sach Bedhadak (@SachBedhadak) April 30, 2026

MP Weather

The weather in Madhya Pradesh is very hot these days, with temperatures hovering around 43–44°C in many districts. The weather department has predicted rain for the next 3–4 days.

It has become difficult for people to step out of their homes in scortching heat. Many are falling sick, as they have no other option but to go out and work.

Therefore, they are finding different ways to beat the heat, and feel less and less of it.