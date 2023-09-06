Suggestion On Liquor Shops, Industry  Land Given To BJP For Manifesto   

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Suggestions ranging from banning liquor shops in tourist places to introducing the Advocate Protection Act, not appointing collectors as administrators in Maath temples to reserving a big land in the city for plantation were given to the BJP local unit for the party’s manifesto for upcoming elections.

The party is taking suggestions from people for its manifesto for Assembly elections 2023. The party had organised a programme for this purpose and eminent persons of the city were invited to give their suggestions. Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MP Shankar Lalwani, party city president Gaurav Ranadive, MLA Mahendra Hardia and others were present.

Eminent personalities of the city like Pramod Dafaria of Association of Industries MP, Hotel Association president Sumit Suri, educationalist and environmentalist S L Garg, advocate Lokendra Bhatnagar, Colonel Burman, teachers, chartered accountants, company secretaries, industrialists, and others gave their suggestions to the BJP election manifesto suggestion committee.

Mahajan said that many people had played a crucial role in the development of Indore. “BJP wants other cities also to be developed on the lines of Indore so we are taking suggestions from Indoreans,” she said.

Some of the main suggestions

Hotel Association president Sumit Suri– Targeted sale of liquor should be stopped in tourist areas and tax on the open land of hotels should be reduced or removed by the municipal corporation.

Pramod Dafaria from Industrial Association - The land given to the industry should be freehold. In the online process many times the department does not work on time due to which the scheduled date is missed.

This should be resolved. Advocate Lokesh Bhatnagar - Advocate Protection Act should be implemented.

Yogendra Mahant - The government should stop appointing the collector as administrator in Maath temples and allow the land of Math temples to be used for agriculture.

Environmentalist SL Garg - A big area should be earmarked by the government for environmental protection in all the cities where trees can be planted in large numbers.