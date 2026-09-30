Student’s Own CM Helpline Complaint Uncovers Alleged Marksheet Tampering, DAVV Orders Probe | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of alleged tampering with a marksheet has come to light at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), after a BA student of a government postgraduate college in Dhar managed to appear for the second-year examination despite having a supplementary in one subject in her first year.

The university has begun an inquiry into the matter and is preparing to take action against the student for allegedly submitting a tampered marksheet. The college has also come under scrutiny for forwarding her second-year examination form without properly verifying her eligibility.

The matter came to light after the student appeared for the BA second-year examination in April 2026, but her result was withheld by the university. After waiting for nearly three months for her marksheet, she lodged a complaint on the CM Helpline, seeking release of her result.

Following the complaint, university officials examined her academic records and found discrepancies in her first-year result. According to the university's records, the student had received a supplementary in one subject in the first year. Under the rules, she was required to clear the supplementary examination before becoming eligible to continue to the next stage of the course.

However, the student did not appear for the supplementary examination. Despite this, the marksheet submitted by her to the college showed her as having passed the subject. On the basis of this marksheet, the college allowed her to fill out the examination form for the second year and forwarded it to the university.

The university's investigation found that its original records reflected a different status of the student's first-year result. This has raised questions over how the altered marksheet was accepted by the college without verification and how the student was allowed to appear for the second-year examination.

The university is now examining the student's role in the alleged alteration of the marksheet. Action may be initiated against her under the applicable rules if the allegations are established.

The college's role is also being examined. DAVV assistant registrar Vishnu Mishra said that after receiving the CM Helpline complaint, the student was asked to produce the original marksheet. However, she allegedly gave evasive replies.

Mishra said the marksheet contained an apparent discrepancy, with the student shown as having passed at one place while the word "supplementary" continued to appear at another place.

Examination controller Ashesh Tiwari said a notice was being issued to the college seeking an explanation for the lapse. He added that action would also be taken against the student in connection with the alleged tampering of the marksheet.