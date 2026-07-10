Students Forced To Walk On Muddy Road In MP's Khargone | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dilapidated road connecting Kumharkheda and Kukdol villages in Bhagwanpura Assembly constituency has become a major obstacle for schoolchildren during the monsoon, with more than 35 students forced to negotiate mud-filled potholes every day.

The three-kilometre stretch has become unfit for cycling, leaving many girl students with no option but to walk to school despite having government-provided bicycles.

Class 11 students Rajnandini, Khushi, Sakshi, Vaishali, Vantraj and Tarun said they now leave home one hour earlier to reach school on time because the road is unsafe for cycling.

Class 10 students Vanshika, Khushi and Rani said they often have to remove their shoes and slippers and walk through knee-deep mud, while their bicycles remain unused at home.

Villagers said they have been demanding construction of the road for the past 25 years.

Former soldier Captain Suresh Chauhan and other residents claimed that hundreds of representations have been submitted to the district administration, MLA, MP and even the Chief Minister, but no permanent solution has been provided.

Public representatives from Kukdol and Bhasner also said repeated written requests have failed to bring results.

The poor road condition has also affected farmers, who face difficulties transporting agricultural produce to markets. Temporary repairs using murum and stones are washed away every monsoon.

Bhagwanpura MLA Kedarsingh Dabar said efforts are under way to resolve technical issues and road construction work will begin soon.