Students And Youth Staged Protest Against NEET Irregularities In Aalirajpur | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Students and youth staged a protest in Aalirajpur on Saturday against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported police action against students protesting in Delhi.

They marched from the bus stand to the Collector's office around 1 pm, raising slogans and carrying placards demanding transparency in the examination process.

Tribal Development Council State Vice-President and Congress leader Mahesh Patel led the protest. Congress workers, students and local youth joined the rally and urged the Centre to ensure a fair investigation into the allegations surrounding the NEET examination.

After the rally, the protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). They demanded an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities, strict action against those found responsible and measures to safeguard students' futures.

Patel said lakhs of students spend years preparing for NEET and alleged that irregularities deny deserving candidates a fair chance. He warned of an intensified agitation if the authorities fail to act.

Students march against NEET paper leak

Jhabua: Students under the banner of the Bhil Pradesh Vidyarthi Morcha marched from Petlawad to Jhabua on Saturday to protest the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities.

Carrying the national flag and banners, they demanded transparency in the examination system, strict action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities and protection of students' future. They also raised slogans seeking a fair recruitment process.

After the march, the protesters reached the Collector's office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India. They demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged NEET paper leak, stringent legal action against those found guilty and reforms to ensure transparency in examinations. They warned of intensifying the agitation if the authorities failed to address their demands.