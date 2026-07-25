SP Urges Youth To Stay Away From Addiction; Students Take Anti-Drug Pledge In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the 'Say No to Drugs 2.0' campaign, Indore Rural police organised an awareness programme at a college to educate students about the dangers of drug addiction on Friday superintendent of police (Indore Rural) Rajendra Kumar Verma attended the programme as the chief guest, while IPS officer Raj Krishna, deputy superintendent of police Umakant Chaudhary and other police officers were also present. Senior officials of the college joined the event.

Addressing students, bus drivers, conductors and staff members, Verma said drug addiction harms not only an individual's health but also affects families, careers and society. IPS officer Raj Krishna urged students to focus on education, sports and other positive activities instead of drugs.

Dr Jayantilal Bhandari said drug addiction also affects the country's economy by reducing the productivity of young people. During the programme, Chaudhary administered an oath to students and staff to stay away from drugs and spread awareness among others. After the event, the guests planted saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and encouraged everyone to protect the environment along with building a drug-free society.

Police explain the harmful effects of drug addiction to inmates at Central Jail.

Police spread anti-drug awareness among Central Jail inmates

City police held an awareness programme at Central Jail to spread the message of a drug-free society. Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya and his team interacted with the inmates and explained the harmful effects of drug addiction on physical, mental and social health. They encouraged the inmates to adopt a healthy and responsible lifestyle and start a new life free from addiction.

The inmates were also informed about the Manas Helpline (1933), National Suicide Helpline (14416) and Drug De-addiction Helpline (14446) for counselling and support. At the end of the programme, more than 840 inmates took a collective pledge to stay away from drugs and contribute to building a drug-free society. Indore Police said staying away from drugs is the strongest foundation for a safe, healthy and bright future.