Indore High Court Clears Dharmashala Complex Demolition In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The Jhabua Municipal Council on Friday began demolishing the dilapidated dharamshala near the city bus stand under tight police security after the Indore High Court declined to stay the action, citing public safety.

The civic body carried out the demolition in the presence of police and revenue officials. It said the structure had become unsafe and posed a risk to the public.

Hearing a petition filed by affected shopkeepers, the High Court refused to halt the demolition, observing that public safety could not be compromised.

The Municipal Council sealed the 13 shops in the dharamshala complex on June 13 and approved a proposal on July 6 to redevelop the site into a modern commercial complex under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Authorities offered shopkeepers temporary space in the hawkers' zone, but they demanded shops in the redeveloped complex. An earlier demolition attempt on July 16 ended after protests and a scuffle between traders and municipal staff. Following the High Court's order, the administration resumed the demolition, saying it was necessary to prevent any untoward incident.

After the demolition, residents said development should not come at the cost of livelihoods. They said the shops funded children's education, medical treatment for elderly family members and household expenses. The affected traders continue to demand allotment of shops in the proposed commercial complex.bhopal