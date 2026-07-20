Students Abandon Classrooms, Block Road To Protest Principal's Transfer In MP's Sitamau | FP photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): For a group of students at CM Rise Sandipani Vidyalaya, Laduna, Monday began not with lessons, but with tears and slogans, as news of their acting principal's transfer sent them out of their classrooms and onto the road in protest.

The protest briefly disrupted traffic on the route to the Government College and Sandipani Vidyalaya.

The students said their school had only recently found stability, with regular classes and improved discipline having followed Ajit Tripathi's arrival as in-charge principal.

For many, he had become more than an administrator, he is a figure of trust who had helped bring order and hope back into their school life.

News of his transfer left them anxious about losing that progress, prompting them to voice their distress in the only way they felt would be heard.

Several parents stood in solidarity with the children, echoing their concerns. Despite Tripathi's repeated attempts to calm the students and persuade them to return to class, they remained firm in their demand, their frustration rooted in fear of an uncertain future for their school.

As the situation escalated, Tehsildar Mohit Seenam, Naib Tehsildar Pankaj Gangwal, and Police Station In-charge Kamlesh Prajapati reached the spot and spoke with the students.

After Tehsildar Seenam assured them that their concerns would be addressed, the students, still emotional but reassured, agreed to return to their classrooms.

Officials confirmed that Tripathi, originally posted in Nataram, had been attached as in-charge principal at Sandipani School, and that the matter had arisen following his transfer order.