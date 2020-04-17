Strewn notes in Indore: Cash spilled out of LPG guys' pocket

Indore: The currency notes "strewn across Khatipura area" episode that created a flutter after panicked residents informed the policemen, was simply watered down today. The hype and hoopla was over after CCTV grabs pieced together revealed that the locals stepped on gas in haste but the truth actually was that the money fell off the bulging pocket of a delivery person of an LPG agency!

On Thursday, residents of Khatipura had informed IMC and the police that someone had "splurged infected" currency notes of Rs 10, 50, 100, 200 and 500 denominations near Khati Samaj Dharmshala around 12.30 pm. Police officials from Hira Nagar PS and IMC team reached the spot and sanitised the notes!

After learning about the LPG agency person, a search has been initiated to hand over Rs 6,480 collected and "santisied" out of fear from the area. What an anti-climax!