Stray Dog Menace Worsens: Over 4,500 Dog-Bite Cases Reported In May | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The growing menace of stray dogs has become a serious public health concern, with official figures showing that 4,525 people were bitten by stray dogs in May 2026, a significant rise from the previous month.

Health experts attribute the increase to the intense summer heat, which tends to make stray animals more aggressive due to hunger, thirst and stress.

According to data from the health department, the victims include 2,818 men, 901 women and 806 children, highlighting the widespread impact of the problem across all age groups.

The figures indicate an increase of more than 100 cases compared with April, when 4,379 dog-bite cases were recorded.

Medical experts say that rising temperatures during summer months often alter the behaviour of stray animals. Lack of food and water sources leaves dogs distressed, making them more territorial and aggressive.

Doctors have advised residents to remain cautious while walking in isolated areas, avoid provoking stray animals and seek immediate medical attention in the event of a dog bite.

Stray dogs belong to a predatory species. During extreme heat, when food and water become scarce, they become more restless and are more likely to attack people

Dr Rupendra Patel

In-charge Anti-Rabies Clinic

Lal Hospital

Public Health Challenge

The surge in dog-bite incidents has placed additional pressure on anti-rabies vaccination centres and hospitals.

Health officials have urged citizens to complete the full course of anti-rabies treatment after a bite and not rely on home remedies.

The rising number of attacks has also renewed calls for stronger stray dog management measures, including sterilisation drives, vaccination programmes and improved waste management to reduce the availability of food sources for stray animals.

With temperatures expected to remain high in the coming weeks, authorities and health experts fear that dog-bite cases may continue to rise unless preventive measures are implemented urgently.

17 areas identified as dog-bite hotspots

Authorities have identified 17 localities in the city as major dog-bite hotspots, where residents face a higher risk of attacks from stray dogs.

These areas have consistently reported a large number of incidents and have become a source of concern for both residents and civic authorities.

Among the prominent hotspots are Musakhedi, Vijay Nagar, Khajrana, Sudama Nagar, Krishnabagh Colony, Nandbagh Colony, Malwa Mill, Pardeshipura, Sukhliya, Gaurinagar, Dewas Naka, Ban Ganga Square, Malviya Nagar, Ganesh Nagar and Bengali Square.

Residents in these areas have repeatedly complained about large packs of stray dogs roaming streets, parks and residential colonies, especially during early morning and late evening hours.