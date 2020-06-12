Stranded in Pakistan, 15 Indoreans among 400 Indians will return on June 23

Indore: About 15 people from Indore and over 400 from India were stuck in Pakistan due to world-wide lockdown. After spending 80 days in Pakistan due to the crisis, they will finally head back home on June 23.

“Most of these people are Sindhis, who had gone to visit their extended families, relatives and visit Sindh,” Naresh Fudwani, spokesperson of Sindhi community in Indore, said. He along with other active members had met with MP Shankar Lalwani sharing the plea of stranded Indians in Pakistan.

“Lalwani coordinated with the government and helped in giving voice to the people, which was finally heard by Pakistan’s government as well,” Fudwani said. After validating Indian visas, the stranded people have been collected and their return from Wagah border has been confirmed on June 23.

They must follow protocols of controlling covid-19 and have to undergo a medical examination once they return home.